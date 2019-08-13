Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Holding in Suntrust Banks (STI) Upped as Share Value Rose; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $7.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 5,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 480,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.50M, up from 474,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 1.15 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS ACCEPTANCE RATE FOR ID PROTECTION WAS `LOW’; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 54.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 112,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97M, up from 72,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 21.51 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Consumer Services (IYC) by 26,650 shares to 52,565 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ) by 21,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,075 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Lc owns 60,392 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 0.06% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 9,606 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability reported 26,395 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Int Limited Ca stated it has 0.88% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Stifel Finance Corp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Intrust Bank & Trust Na accumulated 20,178 shares. Captrust Fincl invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 168,422 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.08M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Clark Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.61% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Associated Banc owns 53,764 shares. Cibc Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,644 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 1.25 million are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Company.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 87,120 shares to 18,454 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 81,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,759 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).