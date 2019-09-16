Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Holding in Exelon (EXC) Has Upped by $482,502 as Market Valuation Declined; Diana Shipping (DSX) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 10,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 595,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.57M, up from 585,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 2.09M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 290,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 149,047 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, down from 440,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 295,932 shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 0.2% or 35,762 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 27,773 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt stated it has 12,342 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 45,217 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 723,081 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 7,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.16% or 139,344 shares. Adirondack & Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.32% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 5,967 are held by Scotia Inc. 103,667 are owned by Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 187,249 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 808,679 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,515 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Insurance Etf (IAK) by 14,140 shares to 9,440 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Consumer Services (IYC) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,460 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 472,000 shares to 735,000 shares, valued at $53.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

