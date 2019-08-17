Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Upped Unilever Nv New York Shrs (UN) Position by $4.05 Million; Share Price Declined; Jackson Square Partners Has Boosted Dunkin Brands Group Com (DNKN) Position by $9.61 Million

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (DNKN) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 128,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.97 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 875,938 shares traded or 25.43% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN)

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (NYSE:V) by 85,931 shares to 3.78 million shares, valued at $590.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 36,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,912 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:MELI).

