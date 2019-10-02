Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Upped Position in Nike (NKE) by $654,455; Apg Asset Management Nv Increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position by $9.40 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 7,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 210,633 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.68 million, up from 202,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $91.26. About 1.70 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 268,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 4.74 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.20 million, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 4.40M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 47,700 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 41,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: FB, AVGO, SCHW – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NewsBreak- Charles Schwab Eliminates U.S. Stock and ETF Commissions – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

