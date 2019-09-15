Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase And Company (JPM) Position; Paradigm Capital Management Decreased Holding in Formfactor (FORM) by $2.56 Million as Stock Price Declined

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 170,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 326,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, down from 496,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 8,814 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Company (JPM) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 4,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 817,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.36 million, up from 812,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) by 373,700 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solution (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $12.03 million for 29.09 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,481 are owned by Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Co. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Voya Investment Management Lc reported 74,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 408,339 were reported by Crosslink Cap. Connable Office stated it has 17,649 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 73,471 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability reported 112,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advsrs has 0.24% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 496,700 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 54,800 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 430 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Invesco invested in 0% or 593,935 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 164,491 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 25,543 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Preferred Limited Co holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,647 were accumulated by Horrell Cap. Maltese Capital Ltd Liability reported 45,000 shares. Private Trust Company Na stated it has 86,572 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Webster Financial Bank N A owns 2.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 140,284 shares. Joel Isaacson Lc stated it has 34,995 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Weitz Invest reported 243,500 shares stake. The Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 162,700 shares. South Street Limited Liability Company owns 2,462 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 1.08M were reported by Alps Inc. Confluence Investment Management holds 0.01% or 6,419 shares. Burney has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Condor Capital Mngmt owns 15,319 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.86% or 177,974 shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Consumer Services (IYC) by 14,105 shares to 38,460 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,789 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

