Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Upped Its Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holding; Us Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 8,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 159,603 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68 million, up from 150,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 583,606 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 11,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $610,000, down from 46,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 3.75 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 4,192 shares to 11,546 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Healthcare Etf (IYH) by 3,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,803 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott International Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Buy Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Bank Stocks That Recently Raised Their Payouts – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Cheap Stocks to Boost RRSP Returns – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks to Hold in Your TFSA for 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Alert: High Insider Buying at This Canadian Bank – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 9,624 shares to 82,319 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ITUB) by 33,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS).

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “U.S. Bank buys Palo Alto company as it expands digital banking – San Francisco Business Times” on September 10, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.48 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,500 are held by Kidder Stephen W. Moreover, Cullinan Assoc Inc has 0.74% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 193,862 shares. 65,830 are held by Cadence Cap Management Lc. Pictet North America Advsr Sa has 18,411 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Main Street Lc accumulated 0.07% or 6,130 shares. Charter Trust reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Renaissance Investment Group Lc has 2.13% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 108,927 shares. 330,600 are held by Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Co has 0.7% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.11M shares. 934 are owned by Baystate Wealth Limited Com. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 152,194 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.19% or 535,038 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 1.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Nbt Bancorp N A Ny holds 0.23% or 24,987 shares in its portfolio. 22,249 are held by Scotia Capital.