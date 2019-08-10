Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Upped Intel (INTC) Holding By $14.21 Million; Carlisle Companies (CSL) Sellers Increased By 41.86% Their Shorts

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Intel (INTC) stake by 119.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc acquired 268,091 shares as Intel (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 491,916 shares with $26.42M value, up from 223,825 last quarter. Intel now has $203.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98M shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) had an increase of 41.86% in short interest. CSL’s SI was 1.63 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 41.86% from 1.15M shares previously. With 369,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s short sellers to cover CSL’s short positions. The SI to Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s float is 2.89%. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.91. About 221,165 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Tops Q2 EPS by 30c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 1.66% above currents $140.91 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Oppenheimer.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. $438,615 worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A. Shares for $3.63 million were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 Selbach Scott C sold $2.50M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 20,850 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.17% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Quantitative Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.15% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Franklin Resources invested in 0.03% or 504,575 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 180 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Llc holds 2,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 675,564 shares. 13,125 are owned by Colonial Trust Advsr. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 10,802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,795 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Burney Com holds 3,850 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 30,459 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 11,743 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 15,300 shares.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.98 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 19.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell” on Friday, March 15. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, February 25 report. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 26.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMD Gains Googleâ€™s Data Center Business in Another Blow to Intel – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.