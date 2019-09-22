Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Marriott International Cl A (MAR) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holding Has Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 154,587 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.69M, down from 156,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 3.06 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 7,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 95,814 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67M, up from 88,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 425,885 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability invested in 2.52 million shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Incorporated Lp invested 0.03% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Axiom Intll Limited Liability Company De invested in 0.06% or 23,170 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 16,464 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 121,872 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 25,216 shares. 6,076 are owned by Shell Asset. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 518 shares. Amer Century has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Moreover, Prudential Finance Inc has 0.01% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 38,796 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 17,139 shares. 41,107 are held by Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 49,107 shares to 596,890 shares, valued at $27.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,026 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 20,357 shares. New England Rech Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.14% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). & Buildings Investment Mgmt reported 4.55% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Baltimore owns 51,651 shares. Cohen Mgmt Incorporated has 2,064 shares. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 20,838 shares. Boltwood Management holds 0.15% or 1,700 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 12,000 were reported by Karpas Strategies Lc. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested in 0.08% or 3,135 shares. Haverford Trust Company reported 2,383 shares. 48,042 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs. Ghp Invest Advisors owns 18,461 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,310 shares to 153,099 shares, valued at $25.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 7,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Company (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 21.16 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.