Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as Stock Value Declined; Ajo LP Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Has Decreased by $7.06 Million

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 106,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.48M, down from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.81M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 32,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 708,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.88M, up from 675,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 376,416 shares to 407,537 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.91 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 45,255 shares to 186,797 shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,946 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10.