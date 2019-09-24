Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Raised Its Bb&T (BBT) Position; Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Lowered Holding by $2.60 Million as Market Value Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 60,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 66,271 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 126,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 464,771 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 05/03/2018 – UK: WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE MAY CONTAIN STRANDS OF PLASTIC; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 19,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 280,450 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78M, up from 261,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 2.47M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth accumulated 4,995 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mufg Americas accumulated 19,337 shares. Ntv Asset Management Llc, West Virginia-based fund reported 190,674 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 90,139 shares. Edgemoor reported 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Synovus Fincl holds 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 54,872 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 209,904 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.17% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Toth Advisory has 6,966 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1 shares. Farmers Financial Bank owns 42,423 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd reported 0.13% stake. 5,804 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 708,173 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More important recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal”, Prnewswire.com published: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 80,107 shares to 260,497 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 43,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,023 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wells Fargo On Cheesecake Factory: You Can Have Your CAKE And Eat It, Too – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Cheesecake Factory Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evaluating The Cheesecake Factory Incorporatedâ€™s (NASDAQ:CAKE) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheesecake Factory Needs To Cool Off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.54 million for 18.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CAKE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 44.31 million shares or 1.81% less from 45.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc has 142,145 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc has 14,046 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 1.72M shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Dumont And Blake Advsr Lc stated it has 6,810 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Cadinha And Company Lc has 0.05% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Raymond James holds 0% or 54,280 shares. 20,800 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 24,042 shares. Gagnon Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 2,276 shares to 27,288 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI).