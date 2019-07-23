Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Ubs Ag (UBS) Position; Service International (SCI) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Ubs Ag (UBS) stake by 95.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 292,914 shares as Ubs Ag (UBS)’s stock declined 8.68%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 13,291 shares with $161,000 value, down from 306,205 last quarter. Ubs Ag now has $46.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 3.30 million shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com

Service Corporation International (SCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 153 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 116 sold and trimmed holdings in Service Corporation International. The funds in our database now own: 148.02 million shares, down from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Service Corporation International in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 87 Increased: 107 New Position: 46.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 268,091 shares to 491,916 valued at $26.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) stake by 30,605 shares and now owns 497,034 shares. Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 7.1% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International for 683,372 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta owns 1.12 million shares or 5.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has 5.08% invested in the company for 1.65 million shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 3.68% in the stock. Alleghany Corp De, a New York-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SCI’s profit will be $85.74 million for 24.91 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

