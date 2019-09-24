Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Cbs (CBS) as Stock Rose; Yorktown Management & Research Co Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 173,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 293,352 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.64M, down from 467,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 5.12M shares traded or 34.93% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – ON MAY 16, NAI DELIVERED PURPORTED ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT THAT NAI CLAIMED EFFECTED SOME AMENDMENTS TO CBS’S AMENDED & RESTATED BYLAWS; 14/05/2018 – CBS & CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE SUIT VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 17/05/2018 – CBS Faces Court Fight With Redstones Over Control of Media Giant; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: NCAA Tournament’s crying kids is a problem CBS won’t admit; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 3,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 10,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $8.37 during the last trading session, reaching $209.07. About 477,516 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc. by 24,100 shares to 60,400 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chimera Investment Corp. by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88 million for 90.12 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.69 million for 7.70 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 12,190 shares to 162,264 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 244,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.