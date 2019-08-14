Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Chevron (CVX) Holding by $615,984; Shares Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Cypress Funds Has Boosted Holding by $50.73 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 5,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 559,556 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.93M, down from 564,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 5.54M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated reported 1.33% stake. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 9,735 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc holds 1,030 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Botty Invsts Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kemper Master Retirement Tru accumulated 28,800 shares. 7,915 are held by First Business Financial Service. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc holds 12,163 shares. Howe Rusling holds 1,271 shares. 716,495 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp. Florida-based Keating Investment Counselors has invested 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). M&T Financial Bank holds 0.82% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Woodstock Corp invested in 0.14% or 6,219 shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 7,880 shares to 50,785 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grou (NYSE:SMFG) by 93,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron declares $1.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: The One That Slipped Away – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schroder Mngmt Group accumulated 0.92% or 317,049 shares. First Long Island Llc has invested 3.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department owns 1,095 shares. New York-based Kings Point Cap Management has invested 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evermay Wealth Ltd Com holds 1.56% or 3,091 shares. Clearbridge Invests holds 1.12 million shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Group has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 498 shares. Pure reported 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bsw Wealth Prns has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory holds 2.38% or 470,991 shares in its portfolio. Argent stated it has 5,363 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.94% or 9,103 shares.