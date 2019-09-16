Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $2.86 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ulta Beauty Com Stk (ULTA) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.04 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 14,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 330,504 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.41M, down from 345,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $219.55. About 8.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (ULTA) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 9,658 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 6,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $226.45. About 345,970 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) expected to announce three new iPhones – Live Trading News” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At & T (NYSE:T) by 11,395 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $48.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 369,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coe Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il reported 3.48% stake. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 56,764 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.35% or 45,538 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 281,858 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Loews stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 125,661 are held by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Llc accumulated 6.03% or 83,702 shares. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability invested in 0.64% or 52,568 shares. Camelot Portfolios holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,658 shares. Portland Glob Ltd Co has 15,462 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 4.12% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. 1.17M are held by Cincinnati Financial. Personal invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dodge Cox holds 0% or 11,080 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CXO) by 33,526 shares to 40,286 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co Com Stk (NYSE:VMC) by 6,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,193 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stor (NYSE:BURL).