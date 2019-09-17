Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lifted Unilever Nv New York Shrs (UN) Holding; Davidstea (DTEA) Shorts Down By 21.74%

Davidstea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) had a decrease of 21.74% in short interest. DTEA’s SI was 886,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.74% from 1.13 million shares previously. With 210,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Davidstea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s short sellers to cover DTEA’s short positions. The SI to Davidstea Inc’s float is 6.42%. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 808,774 shares traded or 452.86% up from the average. DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) has declined 42.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DTEA News: 08/03/2018 – DAVIDSTEA REPORTS BOARD CHANGES & OPTIONS PROCESS; 27/03/2018 – DAVIDSTEA INC – RESPONDED TO MOST RECENT PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT OF RAINY DAY INVESTMENTS LTD; 21/05/2018 – TDM Asset Management Pty Ltd Reports 12.2% Stake In DAVIDsTEA; 19/03/2018 – Rainy Day Investments Ltd. Submits Slate of Nominees for Election as Directors of DavidsTea Inc; 23/03/2018 – Rainy Day Investments: Expect DavidsTea to Refrain From Taking Any Measures Outside Ordinary Course of Business; 08/03/2018 – DAVIDSTEA – RDI INDICATED ITS GOAL IS TO PRESENT PROPOSAL FOR OFFER TO BUY OUT MINORITY HOLDERS OF CO OR FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL BY END OF APRIL; 17/05/2018 – Rainy Day Investments Calls for Change at DAVlDsTEA; 08/03/2018 – DAVIDSTEA: CO-FOUNDER HERSCHEL SEGAL RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – DAVIDsTEA: Operational and Financial Challenges Segal Highlights Occurred Under His Watc; 22/03/2018 – DAVIDSTEA INC – HAS NOT YET RECEIVED A PROPOSAL FROM RDI

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $47.43 million. The firm offers approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages in the white, green, oolong, black, puÂ’erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. It currently has negative earnings. As of May 24, 2016, the firm owned and operated 198 DAVIDsTEA stores throughout the United States and Canada, as well as through its Website, davidstea.com.