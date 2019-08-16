Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lifted By $982,882 Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake; Voloridge Investment Management Upped Sysco (SYY) Holding By $5.17 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 313.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 78,258 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 103,229 shares with $6.89 million value, up from 24,971 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 2.49 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Bb&T Corporation (BBT) stake by 8.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc acquired 21,367 shares as Bb&T Corporation (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 261,369 shares with $12.16M value, up from 240,002 last quarter. Bb&T Corporation now has $34.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 4.42M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) stake by 27,265 shares to 72,689 valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 5,008 shares and now owns 559,556 shares. Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market (VWO) was reduced too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity. $198,546 worth of stock was bought by Graney Patrick C III on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 6,886 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 28,011 shares. Brandes Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 0.24% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Royal Bank Of Canada has 7.78 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il invested in 0.42% or 251,855 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 0.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 900 shares. 32,990 are owned by Panagora Asset. Sei Invs reported 467,074 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank has 524,237 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.41% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 261,369 shares. Capital Invest Counsel owns 0.78% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 45,900 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.06% or 16,514 shares. Keating Counselors has invested 3.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 0.64% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 14.79% above currents $45.45 stock price. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target in Monday, April 22 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 0.12% or 71,316 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Inc owns 46,920 shares. Smith Moore has 13,363 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Incorporated reported 24,245 shares stake. Bb&T stated it has 129,944 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 0.03% or 25,803 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 0.03% or 6,427 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 12,000 shares. 162,050 are held by Charter Tru. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.26% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 83,915 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.07% or 219,964 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 1.16 million shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sysco Delivers: Street Remains Bullish On Food Service Company After Q4 Beat – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco Corp has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 6.85% above currents $72.25 stock price. Sysco Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 7.