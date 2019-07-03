Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Increased Facebook (FB) Stake By $13.48 Million; Voloridge Investment Management Upped Its International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) stake by 2091.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 37,503 shares as International Flavors&Fragra (IFF)’s stock declined 6.63%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 39,296 shares with $5.06 million value, up from 1,793 last quarter. International Flavors&Fragra now has $15.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.78. About 786,177 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 123.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc acquired 81,213 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 146,890 shares with $24.49 million value, up from 65,677 last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $556.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – German justice minister raises pressure on Facebook; 18/03/2018 – Facebook reviewing whether misused data still in hands of political consultant; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has kept noticeably quiet in recent days amid a firestorm of privacy concerns and government probes following reports of massive data mishandling; 08/05/2018 – Gavan Reilly: Breaking: Facebook is to stop taking ads for #8thRef from outside Ireland; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APP INVESTIGATION ‘IN FULL SWING’; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to depart; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan gives Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a copy of the Constitution; 15/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION TO PROPOSE DIGITAL TAX WITH 3 PCT RATE ON GROSS REVENUES OF LARGE COMPANIES – DRAFT

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, January 31 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Company Limited Company holds 2.35% or 167,670 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Welch Ptnrs Lc has invested 2.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 1.16% or 177.22 million shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 2.46% or 77,802 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 7,583 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.85M shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Company has 53,703 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.78% or 46,058 shares. Parkside State Bank & invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 1.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hsbc Public Ltd reported 3.66 million shares. Ar Asset Mngmt invested in 0.84% or 13,415 shares. Archon Prtn Lc invested in 65,900 shares. 7,600 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Tremblant Capital Group Inc owns 373,561 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 240,294 shares to 674,123 valued at $33.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares U.S. Consumer Services (IYC) stake by 26,650 shares and now owns 52,565 shares. Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ) was reduced too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was sold by Stretch Colin. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million was sold by Cox Christopher K.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $69.42 million activity. $6.45M worth of stock was bought by Winder Investment Pte Ltd on Tuesday, February 19.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Roku Inc stake by 227,653 shares to 407,812 valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 46,456 shares and now owns 12,313 shares. Gds Hldgs Ltd was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) rating on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $133 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.