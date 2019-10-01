Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Increased Exelon (EXC) Stake By $482,502; Connors Investor Services Has Raised Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 3,659 shares as Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 75,429 shares with $10.91 million value, up from 71,770 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker now has $21.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.41. About 623,263 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 1.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc acquired 10,266 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 595,952 shares with $28.57M value, up from 585,686 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $46.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 3.90 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 384,582 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.68% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). First Citizens Retail Bank Trust has 3,291 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 6,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Oh has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,983 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com accumulated 597,293 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,560 shares. National Pension Serv owns 186,853 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Robecosam Ag owns 41,078 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Sky Inv has 33,635 shares. Hartford Inv Management Company holds 18,915 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1,961 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 159,834 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nomura owns 7,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,598 shares to 53,063 valued at $14.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,670 shares and now owns 108,328 shares. 3M (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader on 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWK) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “STANLEY Security Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions at 2019 Global Security Exchange – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $150.80’s average target is 4.42% above currents $144.41 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 27.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 9.09% above currents $48.31 stock price. Exelon had 11 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 5,605 shares. 1.19 million were accumulated by Pggm. Neuberger Berman Grp accumulated 0.14% or 2.40 million shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 3.16 million shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.3% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Cadence Bancshares Na invested in 6,364 shares. Griffin Asset reported 23,785 shares stake. Stanley reported 50,663 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 722,496 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 340,844 shares. Moreover, Moody Bank Division has 0.15% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 107,834 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Optimum holds 0.14% or 9,113 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.1% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). 37,204 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co.