Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Allstate (ALL) as Market Value Rose; 13D Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.41 Million as Valuation Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 6,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 242,803 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, down from 248,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $103.96. About 245,975 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 784,468 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,500 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advsr. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,943 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 507,304 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce invested 0.27% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Taylor Asset owns 221,382 shares for 13.58% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability holds 50,481 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Boltwood Capital reported 20,514 shares stake. South State has 0.06% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Interest Gp has invested 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 1.14M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 172,812 shares to 565,362 shares, valued at $40.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 89,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day as Dow flatlined into the close – CNBC” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51,751 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $12.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 19,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 128,189 are held by Miller Howard Invs Incorporated. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Somerset Ltd has 0.99% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 17,214 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 582,176 shares or 0.05% of the stock. , Missouri-based fund reported 110 shares. Rare Infrastructure Limited owns 1.04 million shares. Salient Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2.69 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has 1.33M shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 36,056 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 65 shares. Zacks reported 18,171 shares. Regions invested in 0.01% or 11,794 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 37,972 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.03% stake.