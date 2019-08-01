Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Decreased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake as Shares Rose; Account Management Decreased Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $4.05 Million

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 5.59 million shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 25,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 275,741 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.03 million, down from 301,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 2.46 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust Co reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 202,275 shares. Coastline Tru Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Guardian Life Communications Of America invested in 1,062 shares. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 8,424 shares. Bell National Bank stated it has 9,626 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg invested in 1.43M shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus owns 1,074 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Company reported 2,999 shares stake. Sei Investments has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fruth Invest reported 0.55% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 54,584 shares. Bp Public Limited Company owns 101,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 172,812 shares to 565,362 shares, valued at $40.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 21,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 24.07 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: VUZI,DATA,ADI – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA: Analog Devices A Potential Big Winner From 5G – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling DR Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

