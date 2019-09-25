Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Decreased By $33.81 Million Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake; Hap Trading Has Raised Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Holding By $2.74 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stake by 95.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 676,297 shares as Occidental Petroleum (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 31,803 shares with $1.60M value, down from 708,100 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum now has $40.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 6.32 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M

Hap Trading Llc increased Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) stake by 134.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 136,900 shares as Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 238,500 shares with $4.91M value, up from 101,600 last quarter. Uniqure Nv (Call) now has $1.62B valuation. The stock decreased 5.75% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 947,486 shares traded or 63.31% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING

Among 4 analysts covering uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure has $85 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77’s average target is 79.99% above currents $42.78 stock price. uniQure had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19.

Hap Trading Llc decreased Ishares Inc (Put) (EWW) stake by 309,700 shares to 11,000 valued at $13,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) stake by 258,139 shares and now owns 43,561 shares. Snap Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sum Up The Pieces: FAD Could Be Worth $82 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering Nasdaq:QURE – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UniQure achieves planned enrollment in HOPE-B trial of AMT-061 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 21.73% above currents $45.47 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.24 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tributary Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,450 shares. Fruth Invest has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 94,140 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Gp Inc holds 0% or 103 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 863,227 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 15,541 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Com stated it has 149,025 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Inc accumulated 5,965 shares. Nuwave Investment Lc owns 936 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 200 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cs Mckee LP owns 1.27% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 285,270 shares. 4,407 are owned by Pinnacle Prtn.