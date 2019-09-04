Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Covered By 0 Bulls

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 30.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 2,194 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 5,113 shares with $1.28M value, down from 7,307 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $66.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 860,077 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,303 shares to 30,188 valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,017 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 9.46% above currents $248.03 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.35 million for 18.73 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $803,761 activity. 12,532 shares were bought by CRAWFORD EDWARD F, worth $375,454 on Friday, June 7. $69,057 worth of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was bought by WERT JAMES W on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 57,344 shares traded or 93.04% up from the average. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD ELECTS MATTHEW V. CRAWFORD CHAIRMAN & CEO, EDWAR; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS WAS $2.30, UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 4Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 82C; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.46 (NOT $2.30) WAS UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.75; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.55-Adj EPS $3.75; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 Rev Up 8%-10% Vs. Prior Year

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $335.09 million. The companyÂ’s Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 7 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.