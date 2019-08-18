Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Cut By $11.77 Million Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake; Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Covered By 9 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 23.82% above currents $93.92 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $115 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. See Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) latest ratings:

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Mondelez International (MDLZ) stake by 26.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 240,294 shares as Mondelez International (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 674,123 shares with $33.65 million value, down from 914,417 last quarter. Mondelez International now has $78.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates

LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $73.53 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 31.92 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.18% above currents $54.54 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.

