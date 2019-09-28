Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.86 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 152,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.34 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.70 million, down from 7.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 14,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 330,504 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.41 million, down from 345,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 115,725 shares to 847,839 shares, valued at $103.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 41,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% stake. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 243 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Stevens Cap Lp has invested 0.21% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cna Corporation reported 17,070 shares stake. D E Shaw Company Inc has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 18,854 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 25,585 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Com invested in 0.43% or 93,156 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 77 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 233,690 shares. Cibc invested in 0.01% or 109,391 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,950 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 338,800 shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 153,167 shares to 174,759 shares, valued at $24.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 7,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.