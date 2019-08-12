Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Stake; Chilton Investment Co Has Increased Its Holding in Pool (POOL) by $10.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 119.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 268,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 491,916 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.42M, up from 223,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 89.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 64,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 136,473 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, up from 72,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $199.35. About 167,545 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,097 shares to 46,697 shares, valued at $33.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI) by 10,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,429 shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.