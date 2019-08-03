Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Boosted Honeywell International (HON) Stake By $362,294; Deluxe (DLX) Sentiment Is 1.09

Deluxe Corp (DLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 112 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 103 sold and trimmed stakes in Deluxe Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 37.24 million shares, down from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Deluxe Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 77 Increased: 72 New Position: 40.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 0.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc acquired 2,293 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 358,530 shares with $56.98M value, up from 356,237 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $120.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 286,345 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other services and products for small businesses and financial institutions. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It operates through three divisions: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. It has a 19.68 P/E ratio. The firm provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.83M for 6.59 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation for 42,100 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In owns 117,427 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.2% invested in the company for 161,800 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru Com reported 57,021 shares stake. Century Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stanley has invested 0.68% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Strategic Fincl Svcs invested in 20,321 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Aviance Prtn Ltd Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sandler Capital has 0.39% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,240 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 36,305 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1,518 shares. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.97% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 507,104 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com reported 338 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 338,988 shares. 36,240 are held by Farmers Trust Company. 28,583 are held by Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Company.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 11.50% above currents $168.01 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18800 target. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18700 target.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock.