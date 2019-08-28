Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Cut Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $42.92 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cincinnati Insurance Company Decreased Stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by $5.98 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.6. About 1.15M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 536,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 276,603 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 813,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 6.50M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “President’s Retirement Sets Off Leadership Chain Reaction At Cummins – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 63,334 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,241 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bp Public Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cincinnati Insurance has 606,400 shares. Regions Finance Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Skba Mgmt Limited holds 3.17% or 125,100 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 216,056 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Provise Group Incorporated Ltd invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank stated it has 6,475 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 65,916 shares. National Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 209,912 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 272,810 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP) by 6,096 shares to 434,521 shares, valued at $24.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott International Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 21,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap In (SCZ).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.