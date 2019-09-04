Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Unilever Nv New York Shrs (UN); Transcanada (TRP) Holder Aviva Plc Decreased Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Nv New York Shrs (UN) by 192.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 69,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 106,012 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 36,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Nv New York Shrs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.41. About 463,313 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 11/05/2018 – UNILEVER NAMED YOUNGME MOON AS VICE-CHAIR, SR IND. DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 15/03/2018 – Unilever FTSE Membership May Be at Stake in Structure Overhaul; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 16,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 703,652 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.53M, down from 720,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 392,815 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emu Etf (EZU) by 39,687 shares to 70,059 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 18,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,737 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,736 shares to 699,173 shares, valued at $140.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 22,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TRP’s profit will be $669.91 million for 18.14 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

