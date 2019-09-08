Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Boosted Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $2.14 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Position Has Raised by Fagan Associates Inc

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 4.36 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 32,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 708,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.88 million, up from 675,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.64 million shares traded or 19.04% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability accumulated 13,856 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 426,436 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,125 shares. First Corp In holds 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 1,840 shares. Asset Management One has 0.2% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 548,755 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Provise Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,467 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 13,400 shares. Amg Bank & Trust owns 15,330 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.21% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 53,494 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc accumulated 0.07% or 8,408 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.91% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cadinha And Co Lc has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). M Kraus Communication reported 51,192 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,370 shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,412 shares to 137,772 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 144,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,633 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc invested in 0.05% or 12,208 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 17,071 shares. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.75% or 20,555 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 95,850 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.13% or 2.94M shares in its portfolio. Cap International Incorporated Ca reported 0.25% stake. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Com Ma invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Natixis LP invested in 0.14% or 239,314 shares. Cap Planning Advsr Llc owns 23,905 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 854,349 shares. Whitnell has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd reported 3,964 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 32,855 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc reported 1,598 shares stake.

