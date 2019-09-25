Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Boosted Position in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) by $499,790 as Stock Value Declined; Benin Management Lowered Its Position in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) by $1.43 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 12,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 162,264 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77M, up from 150,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 253,205 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 17/04/2018 – JERONIMO MARTINS SA JMT.LS : HSBC RAISES RATING TO HOLD; 06/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Hsbc Holdings Plc On Capitalisation Issue; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s asigna calificaciones a 2 nuevos fondos de renta fíja de HSBC Administradora de lnversiones S.A.SGFCI; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Asigna Calificaciones A 2 Nuevos Fondos De Renta Fija De Hsbc Administradora De Inversiones S.A.Sgfci; 28/03/2018 – AMPLIFON AMPF.Ml : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – MARCOPOLO SA POMO4.SA : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – HSBC Plans to More Than Double Staff at China Securities Venture; 17/05/2018 – HSBC IS SAID TO NAME RYNBECK AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL BANKING; 03/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Egyptian Electricity Holding to raise $700 mln loan with HSBC and Credit Suisse; 21/03/2018 – KHOURY, A TOP HSBC ENERGY BANKER, WAS WORKING ON ARAMCO IPO

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,100 shares as the company's stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 16,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 34,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 47,547 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500.



Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Llc, New York-based fund reported 42,552 shares. Arrow holds 930 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 110,568 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,619 shares. Utah Retirement owns 15,626 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 411,056 shares. 27,517 were accumulated by Raymond James Associate. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bessemer Grp Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,160 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc owns 4,750 shares. Moore Lp invested in 125,000 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 3,750 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 3,200 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru invested in 9,040 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00M for 24.72 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 146,323 shares to 117,338 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Communication Services Spdr by 9,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,560 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Insurance Etf (IAK).