Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Boosted Nike (NKE) Position; Interface (TILE) Sellers Decreased By 13.33% Their Shorts

Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) had a decrease of 13.33% in short interest. TILE’s SI was 1.18M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.33% from 1.36M shares previously. With 298,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE)’s short sellers to cover TILE’s short positions. The SI to Interface Inc’s float is 2.01%. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 313,614 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Nike (NKE) stake by 244.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc acquired 143,911 shares as Nike (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 202,748 shares with $17.07M value, up from 58,837 last quarter. Nike now has $141.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 2.18M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $901.01 million. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. It has a 21.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Interface, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 46,604 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 46,903 shares. Pinebridge L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 79,596 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc owns 15,507 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 395,011 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 54,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company invested in 130,803 shares. 99,023 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Signaturefd Ltd owns 535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 42,255 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.07% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 22,200 shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) stake by 27,265 shares to 72,689 valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) stake by 11,110 shares and now owns 21,325 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,175 shares. 73,591 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Spf Beheer Bv owns 904,379 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 0.32% or 247,980 shares. The California-based Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ledyard National Bank invested in 0.3% or 26,890 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 6.08M shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 105,606 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 22,571 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 1.46% or 315,800 shares. Scotia accumulated 0.14% or 124,811 shares. Invesco Limited reported 3.26 million shares stake. Prescott Group Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 14,393 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity. On Wednesday, January 16 PARKER MARK G sold $11.70 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 150,000 shares.