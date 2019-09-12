Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Boosted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $26.45 Million as Stock Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) Cut by $1.09 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 207,163 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.51M, down from 216,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 2.41 million shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 310.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 127,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 168,908 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.08M, up from 41,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 3.12M shares traded or 10.51% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $416.97 million for 34.18 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,180 shares to 154,587 shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,276 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).