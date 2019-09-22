Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is -0.18 and it happens to be 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand, has 0.48 beta which makes it 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 34.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 18.9%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Comparatively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.