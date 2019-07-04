Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 87.75 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.44 shows that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 168.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $27, which is potential -4.56% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 82.3%. Insiders held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 12.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.