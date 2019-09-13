Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Since Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 2.82%. 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.