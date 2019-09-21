Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.52 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 19.6%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.