Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 69.8% respectively. 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.