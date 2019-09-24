Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

As Biotechnology businesses, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 40.61% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.