Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Since Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 244,868,641.58% -49.6% -46.5% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 252,961,825.36% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.