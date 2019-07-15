Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Since Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 highlights Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.44. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 9.7 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).