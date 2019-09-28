Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

We will be comparing the differences between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00 Galapagos NV 164 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 244,868,641.58% -49.6% -46.5% Galapagos NV 22,601,863.69% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Galapagos NV’s potential upside is 29.34% and its consensus target price is $199.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.