Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

As Biotechnology companies, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is -0.44 and it happens to be 144.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has -0.06 beta which makes it 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.6% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 127.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.