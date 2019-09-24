Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

This is a contrast between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 51.49 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.18 shows that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.