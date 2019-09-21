Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Cambrex Corporation’s 2.35 beta is the reason why it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Cambrex Corporation is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential downside is -3.62% and its average price target is $57.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.