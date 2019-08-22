Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 132.04% and its average price target is $15.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 22.1% respectively. 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.