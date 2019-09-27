Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.03 207.99M -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 244,916,619.50% -49.6% -46.5% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 2,115,869,786.37% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of -0.18 and its 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 0% respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.