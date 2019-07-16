Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; UDR, Inc. (UDR) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 46,858 shares traded. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) has declined 62.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FENC News: 27/03/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation by FDA for PEDMARK; 23/04/2018 – DJ FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRX); 27/03/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation by FDA for PEDMARK™; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC – SIOPEL 6 STUDY SHOWED ADDITION OF STS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES INCIDENCE OF CISPLATIN-INDUCED HEARING LOSS WITHOUT EVIDENCE OF TUMOR PROTECTION; 27/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA GRANTED PEDMARK BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR PREVENTION OF CISPLATIN-RELATED OTOTOXICITY; 21/03/2018 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Receives Fast Track Designation by FDA for PEDMARK; 14/05/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC FENC.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC – BELIEVES CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS ON HAND AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PLANNED COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF PEDMARK (TM) IN H2 2019; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SIOPEL 6 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UDR had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. Goldman Sachs downgraded UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) rating on Monday, March 11. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $39 target. See UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) latest ratings:

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $13.05 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 89.23 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity. KLINGBEIL JAMES D bought $1,004 worth of stock.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 1.47M shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Llc accumulated 0.03% or 93,924 shares. Duncker Streett And Com owns 2,480 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Lpl Ltd reported 11,067 shares stake. Ajo L P reported 0.06% stake. Security Rech Management Inc owns 37,150 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 33,739 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Assetmark stated it has 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Pennsylvania-based Veritable L P has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Adage Grp Ltd Llc holds 336,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Aperio Gp Inc Limited Liability reported 132,645 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 178,233 shares.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.19 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014.

