Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 39.69 N/A -5.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is -0.18 and it happens to be 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 87.2% respectively. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.