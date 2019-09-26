Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Contrasting side by side

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 40.67% respectively. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.