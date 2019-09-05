Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparison side by side

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 4.09 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Tocagen Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 255.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.